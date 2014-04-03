FMC says expects revenue to almost double by 2020

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care said it expected its annual sales to almost double to $28 billion by 2020, driven by a growing number of patients suffering from kidney failure and by acting as coordinator between medical professions.

The target is equivalent to an average annual increase of about 10 percent from $14.6 billion last year, the world’s largest dialysis company said in a presentation posted on its website on Thursday as part of its capital markets day. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)