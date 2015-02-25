FMC sees opportunities in care coordination in Europe

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care is eyeing Europe as a place to take a first step into so-called care coordination businesses outside its main market North America.

“I think Europe will be the next place where we will begin to see opportunities to do care coordination. We very much believe it makes sense,” Chief Executive Rice Powell said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s a global opportunity, it may take long.”

FMC has embarked on buying a range of healthcare services companies in the so-called care coordination segment, seeking to offer a bundle of treatments for kidney and cardiovascular disease to Medicare and private-sector insurers, claiming it can provide a high level of care at lower costs.

The push comes as part of a broader trend in U.S. medical insurance towards paying a fixed-rate reimbursement for what handling a chronically ill patient should cost, rather than paying for individual services and drugs. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)