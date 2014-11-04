FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

FMC Q3 profit eases on U.S. healthcare budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) , the world’s largest kidney dialysis provider, said third-quarter net income eased by 1 percent as the effect of U.S. healthcare budget cuts slightly outweighed lower costs and a recent acquisition in the United States.

The German group, which derives about two-thirds of its revenue from North America, said quarterly net income came to $271 million, compared with average expectations of $277 million in a Reuters poll.

The company still expects sales to grow 4 percent to $15.2 billion in 2014, excluding revenue of about $500 million from acquisitions completed during the first nine months of the year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

