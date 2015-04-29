FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FMC confirms outlook as quarterly profit in line
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

FMC confirms outlook as quarterly profit in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting expectations, and confirmed its guidance for 2015.

Net income came to $210 million, in line with consensus in a Reuters poll of analysts, while revenue rose 11 percent to $3.96 billion.

FMC, which operates more than a third of the dialysis treatment centres in the United States, confirmed its outlook for 2015 revenue to grow 5-7 percent and net income after minorities to rise zero to 5 percent.

It predicted an acceleration next year, with revenue seen up 9-12 percent and net income growing by 15-20 percent. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.