FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the separately listed subsidiary of Fresenius SE, on Thursday confirmed its projections for 2016 sales growth of 7-10 percent.

FMC reported a 3 percent decline in quarterly net profit to $262 million, in line with the $263 million average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)