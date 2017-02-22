FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FMC forecasts slowing net income growth for 2017
February 22, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 6 months ago

FMC forecasts slowing net income growth for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The world's largest kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said it expected its net income growth to slow to between 7 and 9 percent this year, after a 21 percent jump last year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast an 11 percent rise in net income this year.

FMC, controlled by German healthcare group Fresenius , reported on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income came in at $388 million, a tad above consensus for $378 million. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

