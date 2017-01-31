Dialysis provider FMC settles with U.S. veterans department

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) settled a dispute with the United States Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice over outstanding payments and expects to book a net income gain of 45 to 50 million euros ($48.2-$53.5 million) as a result.

The settlement, which covers healthcare services provided to veterans from January 2009 to February 2011, will also lead to an increase in FMC's 2017 revenue by about 100 million euros, the German company added.

There has been no dispute with the veterans department about any services provided after the time period in question, a spokesman said on Tuesday.