FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Dialysis provider FMC settles with U.S. veterans department
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 7 months ago

Dialysis provider FMC settles with U.S. veterans department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) settled a dispute with the United States Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice over outstanding payments and expects to book a net income gain of 45 to 50 million euros ($48.2-$53.5 million) as a result.

The settlement, which covers healthcare services provided to veterans from January 2009 to February 2011, will also lead to an increase in FMC's 2017 revenue by about 100 million euros, the German company added.

There has been no dispute with the veterans department about any services provided after the time period in question, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.9347 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.