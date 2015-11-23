FMC sees growth outside main U.S. market

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE), the world’s largest dialysis provider, is looking for opportunities to grow in Europe and Asia as it feels the limits to growth in its largest market, the United States, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

FMC faces the twin challenge of antitrust limits to doing more U.S. deals coupled with a stricter Medicare reimbursement regime introduced in 2014 that forced it to slash costs.

“When you are as large as we are in our core business in the U.S., you can rarely buy anything and keep it all. Therefore, we are mainly looking for M&A outside of the U.S.,” said Chief Executive Rice Powell.