Germany's FMC pulls out of bidding for Irish clinic chain - paper

FRANKFURT, May 1 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has pulled out of the bidding for Irish clinic chain Mater Private, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FMC has been in talks over the last two weeks with Mater Private’s majority owner, buyout group Capvest, which is selling the asset with the help of investment bank Rothschild, the paper reported in a pre-released version of its Monday edition.

Capvest bought the clinic chain at the height of the buyout boom in 2007 for 350 million euros and the asset may now be valued at about 500 million euros, the paper said.

Neither FMC nor Capvest was available to comment on the report. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Gareth Jones)