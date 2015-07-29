FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius raises 2015 profit guidance on generic infusion drugs
July 29, 2015

Fresenius raises 2015 profit guidance on generic infusion drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE on Wednesday lifted its full-year earnings target for the second time as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market struggled with production outages longer than expected.

Fresenius now expects adjusted group net income growth of 18-21 percent, excluding currency swings, driven by its generic infusion drugs and tube feeding equipment unit Kabi. Previously, the company forecast adjusted net income growth of 13-16 percent.

The company also narrowed down its 2015 sales target range, predicting currency adjusted growth of 8-10 percent, where it had previously seen 7-10 percent.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
