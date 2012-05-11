FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius placing new shares at 73.50 each -sources
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 11, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Fresenius placing new shares at 73.50 each -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius is likely to price new shares in its roughly 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion)capital increase at 73.50 euros each, two financial sources told Reuters on Friday.

The book building phase closed at 0730 GMT on Friday, the sources familiar with the transaction said.

The price could allow Fresenius to raise around 1.01 billion euros in the sale of 13.8 million shares, which the company is undertaking to help finance its takeover of hospital manager Rhoen-Klinikum.

The shares are being placed with institutional investors, Fresenius has said. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Frank Siebelt, writing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.