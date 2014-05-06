FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius says not preparing any major drugs deal
May 6, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Fresenius says not preparing any major drugs deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius said on Tuesday it was not preparing any major deals to bolster its medical nutrition and generic drugs unit Kabi.

“All M&A projects Kabi is currently working on are small to medium-sized in nature. We are not pursuing any large transactions in the billion-euro-plus category at the present time,” Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told analysts in a conference call on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters last month that the field of bidders for Danone’s Medical Nutrition business, valued at about 4 billion euros ($5.6 billion), narrowed to Fresenius and Swiss food company Nestle.

Financial sources have recently said, however, that the talks have stalled, partly because of antitrust issues. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)

