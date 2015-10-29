FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius CEO says "as bullish as ever" on emerging markets
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Fresenius CEO says "as bullish as ever" on emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The head of German healthcare group Fresenius se said market turbulence in emerging market has not dimmed his view of business opportunities there.

“The current turbulence in our opinion is mostly on the currency front, as you’ve seen with Brazil for example this past quarter. It’s not hitting so much the underlying programmes when it comes to healthcare for the middle class or rolling out universal healthcare schemes in China or Indonesia or some other markets,” Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told analysts in a conference call.

The company remained highly interested in “anything meaningful we can acquire” in these markets, he added.

“I‘m as bullish on emerging markets in healthcare as ever.” (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

