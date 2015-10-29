Fresenius CEO says "as bullish as ever" on emerging markets

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The head of German healthcare group Fresenius se said market turbulence in emerging market has not dimmed his view of business opportunities there.

“The current turbulence in our opinion is mostly on the currency front, as you’ve seen with Brazil for example this past quarter. It’s not hitting so much the underlying programmes when it comes to healthcare for the middle class or rolling out universal healthcare schemes in China or Indonesia or some other markets,” Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told analysts in a conference call.

The company remained highly interested in “anything meaningful we can acquire” in these markets, he added.

“I‘m as bullish on emerging markets in healthcare as ever.” (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)