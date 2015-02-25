FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius sees 2015 adjusted net income up 9-12 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 25, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Fresenius sees 2015 adjusted net income up 9-12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE expects its adjusted net income to rise between 9 and 12 percent at constant currencies this year, helped by additional earnings from the purchase of new hospitals and demand for healthcare services.

It said on Wednesday that growth rate implied an increase in underlying net income to about 1.27 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from last year’s 1.09 billion when applying Feb. 20 exchange rates to the rest of the year.

Fresenius last year wrapped up a 3 billion euro purchase of hospitals and outpatient facilities from peer Rhoen-Klinikum , resulting in a 42 percent jump in annual operating profit at its hospitals unit, Helios.

$1 = 0.8811 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.