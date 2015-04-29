FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius ups profit forecast on higher infusion drug sales
April 29, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Fresenius ups profit forecast on higher infusion drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE lifted its full-year earnings forecast as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market grappled with supply shortages longer than expected.

For 2015, Fresenius now expects adjusted net income growth of 13-16 percent, adjusted for currency swings, up from a previous outlook for currency-adjusted growth of 9-12 percent,

First-quarter adjusted net income rose 28 percent to 292 million euros ($325 million), beating consensus for 284 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 0.8994 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
