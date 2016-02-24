Fresenius eyes 8-12 pct profit growth on hospitals, dialysis

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE said on Wednesday it aimed to increase 2016 net income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings and one-off items, driven by growth at its German hospital chain, kidney dialysis operations and its hospital development business.

The German healthcare group also issued on Wednesday medium-term “stretch” targets for 2019 net income of between 2.0 billion euros ($2.2 billion) and 2.25 billion euros if foreign exchange rates remain largely unchanged and excluding the effect of any major acquisitions.

That compares with adjusted net income of 1.42 billion in 2015, which was broadly in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)