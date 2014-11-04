Fresenius Q3 adj earnings up 4 pct on new hospitals

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE said third-quarter adjusted net income edged up 4 percent as additional earnings from the purchase of new hospitals were tempered by higher borrowing costs.

Quarterly adjusted net income rose to 281 million euros ($352 million), above the 275 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Fresenius confirmed its full-year outlook for sales to grow by a currency-adjusted 14 to 16 percent. It said it continued to expect adjusted net income to grow by 2 to 5 percent at constant currencies.

Fresenius earlier this year wrapped up a 3 billion euro purchase of hospitals and outpatient facilities from peer Rhoen-Klinikum, resulting in a 43 percent jump in quarterly operating profit at its hospitals unit, Helios. (1 US dollar = 0.7986 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)