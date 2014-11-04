FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius Q3 adj earnings up 4 pct on new hospitals
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 4, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Fresenius Q3 adj earnings up 4 pct on new hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE said third-quarter adjusted net income edged up 4 percent as additional earnings from the purchase of new hospitals were tempered by higher borrowing costs.

Quarterly adjusted net income rose to 281 million euros ($352 million), above the 275 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Fresenius confirmed its full-year outlook for sales to grow by a currency-adjusted 14 to 16 percent. It said it continued to expect adjusted net income to grow by 2 to 5 percent at constant currencies.

Fresenius earlier this year wrapped up a 3 billion euro purchase of hospitals and outpatient facilities from peer Rhoen-Klinikum, resulting in a 43 percent jump in quarterly operating profit at its hospitals unit, Helios. (1 US dollar = 0.7986 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.