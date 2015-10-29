Fresenius raises earnings guidance on infusion drug demand

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE on Thursday lifted its full-year earnings guidance again, helped by new infusion drug launches and as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market struggle with production outages.

Fresenius, controlled by a German charitable trust, said it expected adjusted net income growth of 20-22 percent excluding currency swings, where it had previously seen an 18-21 percent gain, driven by its generic infusion drugs and tube feeding equipment unit Kabi.

It lifted its full-year earnings target twice this year.

The company confirmed its targeted sales growth range for 2015 of 8-10 percent, adjusted for currency swings.

Third-quarter adjusted net income for the group, which also runs hospitals and kidney dialysis centres, jumped 31 percent to 367 million euros ($401.20 million), beating the consensus estimate for 354 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.