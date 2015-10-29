FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2015 / 6:36 AM / in 2 years

UPDATE 1-Fresenius raises profit guidance again on drug demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ups target again on drug launches, rivals’ shortages

* Now sees adj net income up 20-22 pct

* Q3 adj net income 367 mln eur, above consensus

* Subsidiary FMC Q3 net income down 3 pct (Adds infusion drugs industry background, FMC results)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE on Thursday lifted its full-year earnings guidance again, helped by new infusion drug launches and as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market struggle with production outages.

Fresenius, controlled by a German charitable trust, said it expected adjusted net income growth of 20-22 percent excluding currency swings, where it had previously seen an 18-21 percent gain, driven by its Kabi unit, a maker of infusion, tube feeding and blood transfusion supplies.

The company, which had already lifted its full-year earnings target twice this year, confirmed its targeted sales growth range for 2015 of 8-10 percent, adjusted for currency swings.

Third-quarter adjusted net income for the group, which also runs hospitals and kidney dialysis centres, jumped 31 percent to 367 million euros ($401.20 million), beating the consensus estimate for 354 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Kabi unit has for several years been able to step into the breach when rivals had to suspend production of products such as the blood-thinning heparin drip or anaesthetic propofol because of rebukes from U.S. healthcare regulators.

Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) , the separately listed subsidiary of Fresenius, on Thursday confirmed its projections for 2016 sales growth of 7-10 percent.

FMC, which reports in dollars because it derives about two-thirds of sales from North America, posted a 3 percent decline in quarterly net profit to $262 million, as the weak euro depressed the dollar value of European sales.

That was in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 0.9147 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan

