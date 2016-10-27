FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Fresenius SE notches up lower end of 2016 earnings guidance
October 27, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

Fresenius SE notches up lower end of 2016 earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE slightly upped its earnings guidance on Thursday, citing strong prospects for the remaining months of 2016 and a solid third-quarter performance.

The group now expects adjusted net income to rise by 12 to 14 percent from previously 11 to 14 percent.

Fresenius, which also controls the separately listed kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), reported third-quarter adjusted net income of 399 million euros ($435 million), in line with analysts' expectations.

It also raised the outlook for its Kabi drip infusion unit, now seeing organic sales and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) growing by 4 to 6 percent at constant currencies.

$1 = 0.9172 euros Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan

