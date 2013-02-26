FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius hikes dividend in new payout policy
February 26, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Fresenius hikes dividend in new payout policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co. proposed a dividend slightly above expectations, saying it had put in place a new payout policy linked to adjusted earnings per share growth.

The company said it would pay 1.1 euros ($1.45) per share, a touch above the 1.07 euros expected on average in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted net income in 2012 rose 22 percent to 938 million euros, ahead of the average estimate of 930 million euros in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.7567 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

