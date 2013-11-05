FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fresenius confirms 2013 outlook
November 5, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fresenius confirms 2013 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for technical reasons, with no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE confirmed its outlook for 2013 as it reported nine-month sales up 9 percent at constant currency rates.

The company said on Tuesday it still expects 2013 net income to rise by between 11 percent and 14 percent, excluding exchange rate effects and integration costs for the acquired Fenwal business.

Adjusted net profit rose 12 percent at constant currencies to 753 million euros ($1.02 billion) in the nine months through September, beating consensus in a Reuters poll of 738 million euros.

$1 = 0.7402 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

