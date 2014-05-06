FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius profit below poll on weak sales of blood substitute
May 6, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Fresenius profit below poll on weak sales of blood substitute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE posted slower earnings growth than expected, hurt by weak overseas currencies and a drop in sales of a blood volume substitute product.

Quarterly adjusted net income rose 2 percent to 228 million euros ($316 million), it said on Tuesday, lower than the consensus estimate of 244 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The group, which controls dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care, said it still expected adjusted net income to increase by 2-5 percent, excluding the effect of currency swings.

Sales of a blood volume substitute called HES, which is given after blood loss, declined after regulators advised physicians to use it sparingly. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

