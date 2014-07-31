FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius raises sales outlook on acquisitions
July 31, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Fresenius raises sales outlook on acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE lifted its full-year sales outlook on Thursday to include acquisitions at its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care.

Fresenius, which also operates hospitals, raised its full-year outlook for sales to grow by 14-16 percent, excluding the effect of currency swings. It had previously predicted growth of 12-15 percent.

It still expects adjusted net income to grow by 2-5 percent at constant currencies.

First-half adjusted net income rose 1 percent to 487 million euros, broadly in line with the 483 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s largest kidney dialysis provider, said second-quarter net income declined 11 percent to $234 million, less than the $252 million average expectation in a Reuters poll.

In June, Fresenius Medical Care agreed to buy a majority stake in U.S.-based Sound Inpatient Physicians Inc for about $600 million in its drive to offer additional services linked to its core business of kidney dialysis.

$1 = 0.7205 Euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould

