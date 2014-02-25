FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Fresenius says could still make a major acquisition
February 25, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Fresenius says could still make a major acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare group Fresenius is open to making further big takeovers if an opportunity presents itself, the company told journalists after publishing 2013 financial results on Tuesday.

Fresenius in September agreed to buy most of Rhoen-Klinikum’s hospitals for 3.07 billion euros ($4.2 billion), cementing its position as Germany’s largest private-sector hospitals operator.

Also, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Fresenius was considering making a bid for the medical nutrition unit of France’s Danone in what could be a 4 billion euro deal.

$1 = 0.7285 euros Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
