FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius delays publishing full Rhoen takeover bid
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 18, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Fresenius delays publishing full Rhoen takeover bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Fresenius postponed the publication of its full takeover offer for German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum until next week, citing prolonged consultations with regulators.

The assessment and approval procedures with German financial watchdog BaFin were still ongoing, a Fresenius spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius had said it would likely put forth the detailed takeover offer on Friday, having filed the documents with BaFin on May 4.

The publication would mark the beginning of the offer period, which will be closely followed because Fresenius needs 90 percent shareholder approval for its 22.50 euros per share cash offer.

That is a premium of 52 percent over the last close before the takeover plans were made public.

Fresenius last month unveiled plans to take over Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.94 billion), which would make it by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

Rhoen-Klinikum’s founder and chairman Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent of the group’s shares, supports the transaction but Rhoen’s management has said it would first have to assess the full offer before passing judgment. ($1=0.7869 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.