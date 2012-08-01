FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Fresenius to decide this month over Rhoen approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fresenius will this month decide whether it will make another overture to Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders and renew its attempt to create a dominant private hospital operator in Germany.

Earlier on Wednesday, German generic drugmaker and hospitals operator Fresenius said it remained convinced of the merits of combining Rhoen-Klinikum with Fresenius hospitals unit Helios.

In presentation slides posted later on Wednesday on its website, Fresenius said it was “assessing options to combine Helios with Rhoen-Klinikum AG - expect to take a decision in August”.

Fresenius in June failed to win enough shareholder backing for its planned takeover of Rhoen after unlisted peer Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard Broermann, snapped up a 5 percent stake in Rhoen. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
