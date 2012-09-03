FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius says Helios unit to keep focus on Germany
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 3, 2012 / 1:03 PM / 5 years ago

Fresenius says Helios unit to keep focus on Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius said its Helios hospitals unit would continue to focus on Germany after it dropped its attempt to take over Rhoen-Klinikum.

“An international expansion is not on the agenda,” Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told a conference call on Monday.

Fresenius earlier said it would for the time being not pursue the takeover of Rhoen after two other companies bought stakes to block the 3.1 billion-euro ($3.9 billion) merger of Germany’s two biggest private hospital operators.

The company also said on the conference call it now held 5 percent plus one share in Rhoen to keep its options open. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.