FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius to cut some jobs after Rhoen hospital buy
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 1, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Fresenius to cut some jobs after Rhoen hospital buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The hospital division of the diversified German healthcare group Fresenius plans to cut a small number of jobs after purchasing around 38 hospitals from Rhoen-Klinikum for 3.07 billion euros, the division chief was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Francesco De Meo, head of the Helios hospital division at Fresenius, said there were too many hospitals in Germany, according to the summary of an article to be published on Sunday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“We want to cooperate more strongly regionally than perhaps was the case with Rhoen,” de Meo was quoted as saying. The job cuts would take place over time on a small scale, primarily in administration, he said.

“We need to sort this out ... keeping quality in mind. The bad (hospitals) need to be closed, not the good,” he said.

Fresenius cemented its position as Germany’s largest private-sector hospital operator with the Rhoen purchase, which was approved by German competition authorities this week.

Fresenius began scooping up hospital chains starting in 2005 with the purchase of Helios Kliniken GmbH.

Private operators in Germany have also grown by taking over underfunded public-sector hospitals from debt-laden municipalities, upgrading their equipment and looking to run them more efficiently.

But political opposition to hospital privatisation has been strong, prompting many municipalities to delay sales as long as possible. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.