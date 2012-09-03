FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen says Fresenius drops hospitals merger plan
#Healthcare
September 3, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Rhoen says Fresenius drops hospitals merger plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum said Fresenius pulled the plug on plans to take over Rhoen in a deal that would have created a dominant private-sector hospitals operator in Germany.

“Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has informed Rhoen-Klinikum AG that it does not intend to submit a renewed takeover offer for the shares of Rhoen-Klinikum AG for the time being,” Rhoen said in a statement on Monday.

“The Management Board continues to consider it logical from the strategic point of view to merge two large private clinic operators in Germany,” it said, adding that it would seek to play an active role in the consolidation of the hospital market.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

