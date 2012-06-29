FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius misses acceptance hurdle in Rhoen deal
June 29, 2012

Fresenius misses acceptance hurdle in Rhoen deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s Fresenius failed to win the minimum acceptance among Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders for its takeover offer, suffering a defeat in its bid to create a nation-wide network of private hospitals.

The healthcare conglomerate said late on Friday that 84.3 percent Rhoen shares had been tendered, short of the acceptance threshold of more than 90 percent.

“The second completion condition for the acquisition is therefore not fulfilled,” it said.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Marilyn Gerlach

