FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders drop opposition to Fresenius deal
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 20, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders drop opposition to Fresenius deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders B. Braun and Asklepios have agreed to drop their opposition to the planned sale of hospitals to Fresenius SE , Fresenius said on Friday.

As part of the agreement, B. Braun will withdraw a lawsuit it filed to contest the deal, it said.

Fresenius tried to take over Rhoen last year but failed after B. Braun and another shareholder blocked it. In September, Fresenius agreed to buy about two thirds of Rhoen’s assets in a deal it claims does not require shareholder approval. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.