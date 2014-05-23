FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Rhoen: B. Braun drops lawsuit against change of bylaws
May 23, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Rhoen: B. Braun drops lawsuit against change of bylaws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show dropped lawsuit was against change in bylaws, not sale of hospitals to Fresenius)

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum said it had received notification from its shareholder B. Braun of the withdrawal of a lawsuit which had contested a shareholder vote to change the hospital chain’s bylaws.

Rhoen-Klinikum said in a statement on Friday it welcomed the withdrawal, adding lawsuits from three other plaintiffs were still pending.

Braun had contested a shareholder vote from last year to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of Rhoen-Klinikum’s capital to approve major decisions, such as mergers and acquisitions.

$1 = 0.7323 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
