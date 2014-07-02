Fresenius says makes 34 mln eur post-tax gain from Rhoen stake

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - Fresenius on Wednesday said it had made an after-tax gain of approximately 34 million euros ($46.38 million) from the sale of a 5 percent stake in rival Rhoen-Klinikum.

Total proceeds from the stake sale amounted to 160 million euros, and will be used to redeem existing debt, Fresenius said in a statement.

The divestment comes after Fresenius abandoned plans to take over Rhoen after striking a deal instead to buy most of its clinics. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)