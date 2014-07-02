FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius says makes 34 mln eur post-tax gain from Rhoen stake
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fresenius says makes 34 mln eur post-tax gain from Rhoen stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - Fresenius on Wednesday said it had made an after-tax gain of approximately 34 million euros ($46.38 million) from the sale of a 5 percent stake in rival Rhoen-Klinikum.

Total proceeds from the stake sale amounted to 160 million euros, and will be used to redeem existing debt, Fresenius said in a statement.

The divestment comes after Fresenius abandoned plans to take over Rhoen after striking a deal instead to buy most of its clinics. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.