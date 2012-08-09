Fresenius in move to launch fresh Rhoen bid-sources

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Fresenius is in intense preparations to revive its takeover approach for rival hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum, trying to stymie powerful rivals keen to sabotage the tie-up, financial and industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

An attempt by Fresenius to take control of Rhoen-Klinikum faltered last month because it failed to attain the 90 percent ownership threshold needed to win full control, following the purchase of a Rhoen stake by unlisted competitor Asklepios .

Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider plans to lower the shareholder acceptance hurdle and would for now settle for 50 percent plus one share, and he is working hard with Rhoen founder Eugen Muench to make it happen, the people said.

Muench, who controls 12.45 percent of the group and who championed the initial deal, said only that it remained his goal to create “a powerful healthcare provider to open up new opportunities in an aging society”.

“Both Fresenius and I are pursuing this goal,” he added.

Fresenius declined to comment but it had said last week it would decide in August whether it will make another overture to Rhoen shareholders and renew its attempt to create a dominant private hospital operator in Germany.

Rhoen also declined to comment.

It remains unclear whether Fresenius’s supervisory board would give the green light for a fresh bid, the sources said.

In April, Fresenius unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.8 billion), setting the unusually high acceptance hurdle, which reflected Rhoen’s bylaws for capital changes.