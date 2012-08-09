UPDATE 1-Fresenius in move to launch fresh Rhoen bid-sources

* Fresenius CEO, Rhoen founder working on new bid -sources

* Bid eyes lower acceptance hurdle -sources

* Rhoen shares up 6.3 pct on the news

* Fresenius supervisory board approval remains unclear (Adds shares, background, details)

By Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Fresenius is in intense preparations to revive its takeover approach for rival hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum, trying to stymie powerful rivals keen to sabotage the tie-up, financial and industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

An attempt by Fresenius to take control of Rhoen-Klinikum faltered last month because it failed to attain the 90 percent ownership threshold needed to win full control, following the purchase of a Rhoen stake by unlisted competitor Asklepios .

Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider plans to lower the shareholder acceptance hurdle and would for now settle for 50 percent plus one share, and he is working hard with Rhoen founder Eugen Muench to make it happen, the people said.

Rhoen shares turned positive, jumping nearly 9.5 percent on the news, and were still trading up 6.3 percent at 1124 GMT.

Muench, who controls 12.45 percent of the group and who championed the initial deal, said only that it remained his goal to create “a powerful healthcare provider to open up new opportunities in an aging society”.

“Both Fresenius and I are pursuing this goal,” he added.

Fresenius declined to comment but it had said last week it would decide in August whether it will make another overture to Rhoen shareholders and renew its attempt to create a dominant private hospital operator in Germany.

Rhoen also declined to comment.

It remains unclear whether Fresenius’s supervisory board would give the green light for a fresh bid, the sources said.

In April, Fresenius unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.8 billion), setting the unusually high acceptance hurdle, which reflected Rhoen’s bylaws for capital changes.

Buying just over 50 percent means Fresenius would have no access to Rhoen’s cash flows, contrary to its initial plan, but one financial source said Fresenius was still in a position to line up sufficient debt financing for the deal.

The diversified healthcare company in May raised 1 billion euros in a capital increase to fund parts of the deal.

German regulations require the approval of Rhoen’s management in the event Fresenius renews its bid within 12 months of the first approach.

All of Rhoen’s main rivals are now shareholders, potentially able to veto key strategic decisions and capital changes if they command 10 percent of votes at shareholder meetings.

Following the purchase of a 5 percent stake by Asklepios , owned by founder Bernard Broermann, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that unlisted hospital operator Sana also bought a stake.

Owning slightly more than half of Rhoen shares would allow Fresenius to combine some operations at its Helios hospitals unit with Rhoen within strict limits while holding out for Sana and Asklepios to give up their alleged opposition to the tie-up. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger)