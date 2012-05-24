FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius wins Rhoen management backing for tie-up
May 24, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Fresenius wins Rhoen management backing for tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Takeover target Rhoen-Klinikum said its management recommended shareholders accept Fresenius SE’s takeover bid, a key step for Fresenius in its bid to create the largest German private-sector hospital operator.

Rhoen’s management agreed in principle with Fresenius over maintenance of jobs and hospital locations as well over integration measures.

Rhoen would publish details of the accord within the next few days, it added.

Fresenius last month unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would double its share of the German hospitals market to 8 percent. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

