BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fresenius Kabi has sold its German oncology business CFL GmbH to fellow compounding compay NewCo Pharma GmbH for an undisclosed amount, the company said on Monday.

Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. Fresenius Kabi will remain active in compounding, it said.