FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Fresenius : * Says successfully places senior notes * Says successfully placed EUR 750 million of senior unsecured notes * Says 300 million tranche due 2019 has coupon of 2.375% and was issued at a

price of 99.647%, yield was 2.45% * Says 450 million euro tranche due 2021 has coupon of 3.00% and was issued at

a price of 98.751%, yield was 3.20%