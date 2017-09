March 14 (Reuters) - Specialty grocery retailer Fresh Market Inc said it agreed to be taken private by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management LLC for about $1.36 billion in cash.

The $28.50 per share offer is at a premium of 24 percent to Fresh Market’s Friday close. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)