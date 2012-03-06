FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresnillo sees 2012 cost increases in line with 2011
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 6, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 6 years ago

Fresnillo sees 2012 cost increases in line with 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Fresnillo , the world’s largest primary silver producer, expects costs including electricity and the price of key inputs like tyres and steel to increase this year at roughly the same rate as in 2011.

“We are expecting for this year something very similar to what we saw last year, in terms of the increase in unit price of our main inputs, especially operating materials like explosives, tyres and steel for drilling and for milling,” Chief Financial Officer Mario Arreguín told reporters on a conference call.

“That will be between 10 and 15 percent of increase this year.”

Electricity costs are expected to increase around 15 percent, roughly the same as 2011, Fresnillo said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.