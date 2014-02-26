FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico grants Fresnillo explosives permit for gold mine
#Basic Materials
February 26, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico grants Fresnillo explosives permit for gold mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexico has granted precious metals miner Fresnillo a new explosives permit, allowing it to resume operations at one of its gold mines, the company said on Wednesday.

A ban on the use of explosives imposed in October after a dispute with the local community had paralysed production at Fresnillo’s Herradura mining unit of the Minera Penmont, and forced it to lower its 2013 gold output targets.

The world’s largest primary silver producer now expects to resume operations at the mine next week.

Shares in the London-listed miner were little changed by 0830 GMT, after rising more than 2 percent in early trade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
