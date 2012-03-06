FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresnillo 2011 profit boosted by robust silver price
March 6, 2012 / 7:15 AM / in 6 years

Fresnillo 2011 profit boosted by robust silver price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Fresnillo , the world’s largest primary silver producer, said 2011 profit rose 39 percent, boosted by robust precious metals prices.

Profit before interest and tax came in at $1.04 billion, on a 57 percent rise in adjusted revenues. The miner also paid a higher than expected final dividend of 40 cents per share, taking its total dividend to 102.85 cents, more than double last year’s level.

London-listed Fresnillo, also Mexico’s second-largest gold miner, had said in January that it beat its annual output target and expected stable silver production in 2012, as a boost from new mines offsets lower ore grades at its flagship operation.

Silver prices climbed to a record high of $49.51 perce ounce in April 2011 and then fell back later in the year. But the average price for the year nearly doubled by comparison with 2010.

