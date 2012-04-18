FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Fresnillo says silver on track, ups gold output
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Fresnillo says silver on track, ups gold output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 silver output of 9.8 mln ounces, in line with view

* Q1 gold output jumps 26 percent to 121,792 ounces

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Fresnillo, the world’s largest primary silver producer, posted first-quarter output of the metal in line with its expectations and said production of gold was ahead of target, helped by the start-up of a new mine in Mexico.

The Mexican precious metals miner said on Wednesday silver production including output from the Silverstream agreement for the three months to Mar. 31 fell 2.9 percent to 9.8 million ounces, compared to the same quarter in 2011, in line with its expectations.

Gold production beat targets soaring 26 percent to 121,792 ounces in the quarter, Fresnillo said, as part of the company’s plan to take advantage of high gold prices.

The precious metal remains on course to rally through this year and into 2013, having risen for a decade, with gold prices spiking above $1,920 an ounce last September.

Fresnillo said gold output was boosted by a 42 percent jump in gold production at its flagship Fresnillo mine, which has been active for 500 years, and by production from a new mine, Noche Buena, which came into commercial production in March.

“This will significantly increase the proportion of gold production within our portfolio,” Chief Executive Jaime Lomelin said on the new mine.

“This represents a step forward to consolidate Fresnillo’s position as a significant gold producer in its own right.”

Shares in Fresnillo, which have fallen 12 percent in the last month, closed at 1,573 pence on Tuesday, valuing the firm at 11.3 billion pounds ($18 billion).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.