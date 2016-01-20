Fresnillo says FY silver production at top end of its guidance

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Silver and gold miner Fresnillo Plc said its full-year silver production was at the top end of its guidance, and that its gold production exceeded its guidance, helped by production at its Saucito and Herradura mines.

Fresnillo, which operates six mines in Mexico, said silver production for 2015 grew 4.4 percent to 47 million ounces, while gold production for the year grew 27.8 percent to 761,712 ounces.

The company said it expected to mine 49-51 million ounces of silver and 775,000-790,000 ounces of gold in 2016. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)