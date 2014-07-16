FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresnillo reports flat second-quarter silver output
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 16, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Fresnillo reports flat second-quarter silver output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Mexican miner Fresnillo Plc said quarterly attributable silver output was flat as it processed more ore at its Saucito mine and raised output at its Silverstream mine to compensate for lower ore grades at its Fresnillo mine.

Attributable silver production for the quarter ended June 30 was 10.926 million ounces, compared with 10.928 million ounces a year earlier.

Fresnillo, which has six operating mines in Mexico, reiterated its 2014 guidance of 43 million silver ounces and 450,000 attributable gold ounces. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.