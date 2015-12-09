Fresnillo says not to suspend production at Saucito

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Silver and gold miner Fresnillo Plc said it would not suspend production at its Saucito mine in Mexico after a pipeline burst on Sunday.

Shares in Fresnillo fell 6.7 percent in morning trade on the London Stock Exchange, making them the second-largest percentage losers on the FTSE 100.

Mexico’s environmental agency PROFEPA said the accident, which occurred on Dec. 6, affected about 8,000 square meters of industrial land and 1,600 square metres adjacent to the mining company.

Fresnillo, which operates six mines in Mexico, said it was in the process of cleaning the affected area.

PROFEPA said the mine’s operators had completed about 85 percent of the recovery of the spilt material. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)