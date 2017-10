Aug 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services downgraded Fresno, California’s credit rating from ‘A’ to ‘BBB’ on Friday, saying the city’s general fund has been persistently imbalanced despite cuts to its workforce and some revenue improvement.

S&P also sliced its rating on the city’s lease revenue bonds three notches, from ‘A-’ to ‘BBB-.” The agency’s outlook is negative.