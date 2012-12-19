FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Fresno, Calif. senior-lien water rev. bond rating
December 19, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

S&P raises Fresno, Calif. senior-lien water rev. bond rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service late on Tuesday said it raised the long-term and underlying rating on Fresno California’s senior-lien water revenue refunding bonds to A-plus from A.

The rating agency also affirmed the city’s series 2010A-1 and 2010A-2 A Build America water revenue bonds.

“The rating action reflects our view of the city’s extremely strong debt service coverage and closed lien, which renders it unable to issue additional senior-lien debt,” said S&P credit analyst Paul Dyson in a statement.

