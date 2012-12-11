FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's lowers $160 mln of Fresno Wastewater Enterprise bonds
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Moody's lowers $160 mln of Fresno Wastewater Enterprise bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded nearly $160 million of Fresno Wastewater Enterprise debt by one notch to ‘A1’ on Monday, citing concerns that the City of Fresno, California, could tap the sewer system for funds.

“The sewer enterprise itself is financially very healthy, but the City’s general credit quality has weakened significantly in recent years,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The weakening has increased the risk that California’s fifth-largest city could “increase borrowing from the sewer enterprise and the risk of immediate debt service acceleration, in the unlikely event that the city were to seek bankruptcy protection,” Moody’s added.

The rating agency said the sewer enterprise has “ample cash reserves” in a city-wide pool. It pointed out that “the City may borrow funds from the sewer enterprise fund, potentially weakening the enterprise’s financial flexibility and available resources.”

Moody’s said its downgrade affects approximately $159.8 million in outstanding sewer enterprise bonds.

In July, Moody’s lowered its issuer rating on Fresno to ‘A3’ from ‘A2’ because of the city’s weak finances and uncertainty about its budget.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.